Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.13 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 820.60 ($10.33). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.25), with a volume of 42,338 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 813.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.28.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

