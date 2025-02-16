Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.00. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 75,267 shares.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
