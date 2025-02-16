Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.00. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 75,267 shares.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 328,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

