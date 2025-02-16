Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Genius Group Stock Performance
Shares of Genius Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Genius Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.
About Genius Group
