Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,835 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $121,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $929.40 and a 200 day moving average of $804.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

