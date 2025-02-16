Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,488.0 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF remained flat at $16.20 during midday trading on Friday. Gruma has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.