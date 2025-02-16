GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 5.4 %

GHG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $287.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 13.93%.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

