WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

