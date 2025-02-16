Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

