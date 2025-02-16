Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets 2024 Compensation for CEO Edward Pick

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Compensation, Management Development, and Succession Committee has determined the 2024 compensation for Edward Pick, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm. Mr. Pick, who assumed the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2025, had his compensation evaluated based on his exceptional performance throughout the year.

The Compensation Committee highlighted Mr. Pick’s achievements in successfully overseeing a leadership transition and steering the firm through a period of outstanding financial performance. Under his leadership in 2024, Morgan Stanley reported remarkable results across various metrics. Net revenues soared to a record $61.8 billion, marking a significant increase of approximately 14% year over year. The firm recorded net income applicable to Morgan Stanley of around $13.4 billion and earnings per share of $7.95.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley reported a pre-tax profit of $17.6 billion, a year-over-year increase of approximately 49%. The firm accomplished a full-year Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 18.8% and an efficiency ratio of 71%, making notable progress towards its Firmwide goals. The standardized Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio stood at 15.9% as of December 31, 2024, after accruing $5.6 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital during the year.

Furthermore, the firm increased its quarterly dividend to $0.925 in the third quarter, with total dividends paid amounting to $5.7 billion in 2024. Morgan Stanley’s market cap exceeded $200 billion, retaining its premium valuation and delivering a total shareholder return of 40%.

Mr. Pick’s total compensation for 2024 was set at $34 million. Consistent with previous years, 75% of his bonus will be deferred over three years, with 100% of the deferred bonus delivered in the form of equity awards. Additionally, 60% of his bonus will be provided in performance-vested equity, aligning his compensation with shareholder interests.

Detailed information regarding Morgan Stanley’s incentive compensation programs and governance, along with an explanation of all material elements of Mr. Pick’s compensation and that of other named executive officers, will be disclosed in the firm’s proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, expected to be filed in April 2025.

It is noted that the information within this filing may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or their reconciliation to comparable U.S. GAAP figures can be found in the Firm’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated January 16, 2025.

