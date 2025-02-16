Best Casino Stocks To Research – February 16th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of companies that own and operate casinos or gambling establishments. These stocks are part of the leisure and entertainment sector and can be subject to fluctuations in revenue based on factors such as consumer discretionary spending, regional regulations, and general economic conditions. Investors may be attracted to casino stocks for their potential for growth and profitability in the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.49. 48,307,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $16.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,028,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Featured Articles