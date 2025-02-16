Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to publicly traded companies within the healthcare industry that provide products or services related to healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, health insurers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. Investing in healthcare stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the healthcare sector and potentially benefit from the growth and profitability of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,399,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 38,691,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,475,684. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,048,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

