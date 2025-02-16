Top Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Alibaba Group, DraftKings, Roku, Arista Networks, Flutter Entertainment, Baidu, and BigBear.ai are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to publicly traded companies in the entertainment industry, such as those involved in film, television, music, theme parks, and live events. These stocks can be bought and sold on stock exchanges and represent ownership in companies that generate revenue from providing entertainment products and experiences to consumers. Investors may be attracted to entertainment stocks for their potential for growth and profits in a constantly evolving industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,592,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 48,307,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Shares of ROKU traded up $12.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. 18,449,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,211,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $16.66 on Friday, hitting $298.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.00. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,565. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 83,917,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

