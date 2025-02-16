V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 138.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $454.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.24.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

