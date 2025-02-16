ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Sunday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRPH

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 12,660,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,625. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,068 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.