Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 1,340.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
