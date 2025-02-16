Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 25,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 1,340.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.