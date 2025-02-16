RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 183,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Value Base Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RDCM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,403. The firm has a market cap of $211.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RDCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

