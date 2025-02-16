Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.19 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 192,532 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other Corero Network Security news, insider Carl Herberger acquired 106,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £19,175.40 ($24,135.18). Corporate insiders own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
