Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.52 and traded as low as $13.14. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 76,032 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

