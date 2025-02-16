uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $14.24. uniQure shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 595,499 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $25.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 7.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $691.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 8,056.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 346,274 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.