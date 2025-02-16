Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.06 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 227.60 ($2.86). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 227.60 ($2.86), with a volume of 568,590 shares changing hands.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.03%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 42,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £99,813.84 ($125,631.01). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Featured Articles

