JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.15. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

