Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.9 %

GS stock opened at $661.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.98. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.14 and a twelve month high of $663.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

