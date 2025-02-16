Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 303.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.