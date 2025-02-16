Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 16th (AC, APT, ARL, BIOL, CCRN, CNET, EDAP, ENLC, ENSV, ESGR)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 16th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

