Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 16th (AC, APT, ARL, BIOL, CCRN, CNET, EDAP, ENLC, ENSV, ESGR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 16th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Associated Capital Group Inc alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.