Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

