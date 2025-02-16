iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,218 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $138,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

