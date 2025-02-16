1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.60 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.82). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 65.55 ($0.83), with a volume of 43,361 shares.

1Spatial Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.58.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

