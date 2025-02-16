Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

