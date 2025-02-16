IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.04 and traded as high as $24.23. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 544 shares.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 291,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.