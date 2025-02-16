Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $20.53. 22,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Croda International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

