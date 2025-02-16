First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

First American Financial stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 783,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.33. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

