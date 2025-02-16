United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $12.98. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 3,919 shares traded.

United Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

