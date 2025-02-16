DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 191,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DLH has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLH will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 528,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,611.12. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DLH by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DLH by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DLH by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 847,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 211,215 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

