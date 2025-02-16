Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

