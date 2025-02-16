NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NextPlat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 43,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. NextPlat has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlat

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextPlat by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlat in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

Featured Stories

