Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 899,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 473,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Durango Resources Trading Down 15.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

