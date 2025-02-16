Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 17.1% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 17.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

