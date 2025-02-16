Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.96 and traded as high as C$8.21. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 59,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Mary Garden purchased 3,700 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

