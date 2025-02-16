Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.96 and traded as high as C$8.21. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 59,123 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Dexterra Group
In related news, Director Mary Garden purchased 3,700 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.