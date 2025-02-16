Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.81. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 1,155,217 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 154,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 83,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,455,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 477,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
