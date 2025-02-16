PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares changing hands.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.