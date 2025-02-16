Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 413.58 ($5.21) and traded as high as GBX 427.20 ($5.38). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 424.70 ($5.35), with a volume of 7,131,304 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.54) to GBX 430 ($5.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
In other news, insider Brian Baldwin purchased 7,500,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £30,975,000 ($38,986,784.14). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
