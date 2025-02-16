Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Increases By 37.7%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 3,537,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,659. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.48%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

