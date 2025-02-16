Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €423.25 ($445.53) and traded as high as €443.20 ($466.53). Linde shares last traded at €441.20 ($464.42), with a volume of 14,265 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €418.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €423.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

