High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as high as C$16.32. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 19,632 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.30.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

