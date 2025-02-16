Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $607.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.