WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $291,542.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,838.63. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $180,055.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,563.62. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,612. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

