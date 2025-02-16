Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

