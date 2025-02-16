Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Psyence Biomedical Price Performance

PBMWW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 121,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Psyence Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. is a manufacturing company in the Pharmaceutical Products industry.

