Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.58 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

