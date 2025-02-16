Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.58 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

